Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded

Another round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi has concluded, Rustem Umerov's spokesperson, who heads the Ukrainian delegation, told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

The negotiations have concluded, said Diana Davityan, spokesperson for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Addition

Earlier, US President's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the negotiations, announced the continuation of the negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the US, and Russia, stating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks."

Witkoff also reported that the US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations, who gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners - the first in five months.