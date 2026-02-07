Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn

$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 11930 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 22053 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 19886 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 18166 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 23061 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 12925 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 27968 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17934 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20527 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 68193 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On the night of February 7, the aggressor launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were reported in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

The aggressor country is carrying out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of February 7.

The aggressor country is carrying out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of February 7. This is reported by  UNN.

Details

At 2:36 a.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that an enemy Shahed-type UAV had hit the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

Relevant services went to the scene to inspect and establish the consequences

- Terekhov said.

At 4:20 a.m., Vinnytsia OVA head Natalia Zabolotna warned of danger.

Vinnytsia is under a massive enemy air attack. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!

- Zabolotna urged.

In turn, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the threat of enemy UAVs in the direction of the western regions.

Ivano-Frankivsk region: UAVs in the north of Ivano-Frankivsk region heading west (Lviv region), UAVs in the direction of Burshtyn; Bukovyna: UAVs in the direction of Berehomet, Krasnoilsk, Vashkivtsi, Herts.

- the Air Force warned at 5:13 a.m.

Meanwhile, local publics report  explosions in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Shortly before the attack, the Air Force warned about a group of cruise missiles heading for Burshtyn.

Recall

Russia launched the most powerful attack on Ukraine's energy sector since the beginning of the year on the night of February 3. Generation and distribution facilities, including combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, were attacked.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported05.02.26, 07:37 • 32571 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Vinnytsia