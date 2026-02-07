Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn
On the night of February 7, the aggressor launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were reported in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.
The aggressor country is carrying out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of February 7. This is reported by UNN.
Details
At 2:36 a.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that an enemy Shahed-type UAV had hit the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.
Relevant services went to the scene to inspect and establish the consequences
At 4:20 a.m., Vinnytsia OVA head Natalia Zabolotna warned of danger.
Vinnytsia is under a massive enemy air attack. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!
In turn, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the threat of enemy UAVs in the direction of the western regions.
Ivano-Frankivsk region: UAVs in the north of Ivano-Frankivsk region heading west (Lviv region), UAVs in the direction of Burshtyn; Bukovyna: UAVs in the direction of Berehomet, Krasnoilsk, Vashkivtsi, Herts.
Meanwhile, local publics report explosions in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Shortly before the attack, the Air Force warned about a group of cruise missiles heading for Burshtyn.
Recall
Russia launched the most powerful attack on Ukraine's energy sector since the beginning of the year on the night of February 3. Generation and distribution facilities, including combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, were attacked.
