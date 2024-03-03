$41.340.03
Ukraine to receive export credit guarantees from Sweden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104700 views

Sweden will provide export credit guarantees aimed at ensuring priority supplies of essential goods to Ukraine to support its economic development and recovery.

Ukraine to receive export credit guarantees from Sweden

The Swedish government has decided to provide special export credit guarantees for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the supply of essential goods that will contribute to the country's economic development and recovery. This information was made public by the National Export Credit Guarantee Agency (EKN) of Sweden, UNN reports .

Details

Starting from April 1, exporting companies will be able to apply for export credit guarantees from the Swedish Export Credit Agency. These guarantees will apply to exports to Ukraine and should contribute to the country's development and prosperity.

In addition, it is planned to open a sales office in Kyiv to assist Swedish companies.

This will be another demonstration of how the government is working to increase synergies between aid, trade and business support. This is an important step in enabling Sweden to make an even greater contribution to facilitating trade and investment in Ukraine's development

said Johan Forssell, Minister of Aid and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

Cooperation with the Swedish Defense Materials Administration will accelerate the development of our own agency and further procurement, using the best European experience in terms of transparency of the procurement process for the necessary products and implementing the best European practices.

Turkey's exports to Russia fell by a third in February due to sanctions03.03.24, 05:50 • 39656 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Sweden
Ukraine
Kyiv
