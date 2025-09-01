Ukraine to receive $2 billion in aid from NATO allies – Deputy Secretary General

NATO allies are working together so that Ukraine can defend itself and deter future aggression. This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska during the Bled Strategic Forum, UNN reports with reference to the NATO website.

Details

The high-ranking NATO official spoke about the Priority Urgent Requirements List for Ukraine (PURL) – a new format for military support to Ukraine. Under this format, assistance totaling $2 billion will be provided. This is weapons from the US, financed by NATO allies.

At the same time, Šekerinska stated that the Alliance will continue to cooperate with Ukraine through institutions such as the NATO Representation to Ukraine, the NATO-Ukraine Council, the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), and the NATO Security Assistance and Training Program for Ukraine (NSATU).

Radmila Šekerinska noted the role of US President Donald Trump in the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. She emphasized the White House leader's approach "so that Ukraine can truly negotiate from a position of strength."

Šekerinska also commented on security guarantees, which, in her opinion, will be crucial so that Russia no longer commits aggression against Ukraine.

It should be recalled that in February 2025, the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre was opened in Bydgoszcz. This is the first joint institution of Ukraine and the Alliance, whose main goal is to study the lessons of the Russian-Ukrainian war for Ukraine's further integration into NATO.