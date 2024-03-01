$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45176 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178966 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104603 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 356436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 289089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209194 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242303 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254176 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160338 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372737 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine to receive 100 more Delair drones from France by summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29302 views

By the summer, France will provide Ukraine with 100 additional Delair attack drones.

Ukraine to receive 100 more Delair drones from France by summer

France has ordered 100 attack UAVs from Delair for Ukraine. The drones will be handed over to the Defense Forces by summer. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN

Thanks to an innovative program, France orders 100 remote-controlled munitions from Delair, which will be delivered to Ukraine by summer

- wrote Lecorneuil.

According to him, France will order 2,000 such drones from Delair for the needs of Ukraine and the French army. 

Addendum

On February 18, French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu announced that his country plans to supply Ukraine with a new generation of kamikaze dronesin the coming weeks, which are at an experimental stage.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
Ukraine
