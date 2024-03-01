Ukraine to receive 100 more Delair drones from France by summer

France has ordered 100 attack UAVs from Delair for Ukraine. The drones will be handed over to the Defense Forces by summer. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Thanks to an innovative program, France orders 100 remote-controlled munitions from Delair, which will be delivered to Ukraine by summer - wrote Lecorneuil.

According to him, France will order 2,000 such drones from Delair for the needs of Ukraine and the French army.

Addendum

On February 18, French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu announced that his country plans to supply Ukraine with a new generation of kamikaze dronesin the coming weeks, which are at an experimental stage.