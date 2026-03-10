$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
03:44 PM • 1756 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
03:25 PM • 5504 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
02:11 PM • 10186 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 17672 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM • 22120 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 34245 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45302 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51547 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83896 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53445 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 1050 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
03:44 PM • 1758 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
03:25 PM • 5504 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
11:25 AM • 34245 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45302 views
Ukraine to launch auctions for three Firtash titanium deposits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has added three titanium deposits to the list of objects for transparent auctions. Firtash's special permits have been revoked due to sanctions to attract investors.

Ukraine to launch auctions for three Firtash titanium deposits

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included three titanium ore deposits - one in Dnipropetrovsk and two in Zhytomyr regions - in the list of subsoil areas for which special permits can be granted through transparent electronic auctions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko reminded that the government returned strategic natural assets to the state. Special permits for the use of the Malyshivske deposit in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the Valky-Hatskivske and Mezhyrichne deposits in Zhytomyr region, have been terminated due to sanctions applied to the ultimate beneficial owner - Dmytro Firtash.

Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak02.02.26, 21:26 • 35108 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included these deposits in the list of subsoil areas for which special permits can be granted through transparent electronic auctions. This opens up opportunities for attracting bona fide investors and developing mining under competitive and open conditions.

- added the Prime Minister.

The next stage, according to her, is to await initiatives from businesses regarding obtaining the right to use these subsoil resources through open auction mechanisms.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of minerals for which special permits can be issued23.05.25, 12:03 • 2810 views

Additionally

In parallel, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine is checking the so-called "dormant" special permits for the use of strategic minerals.

According to Svyrydenko, there are a total of 38 special permits. We expect the results of this work in the near future.

Strategic minerals are a resource for economic development and state security. They must work for Ukraine: create jobs, attract investments, and develop through fair competition and transparent rules for business.

- summarized the Prime Minister.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine