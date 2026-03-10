Ukraine to launch auctions for three Firtash titanium deposits
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has added three titanium deposits to the list of objects for transparent auctions. Firtash's special permits have been revoked due to sanctions to attract investors.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included three titanium ore deposits - one in Dnipropetrovsk and two in Zhytomyr regions - in the list of subsoil areas for which special permits can be granted through transparent electronic auctions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
Svyrydenko reminded that the government returned strategic natural assets to the state. Special permits for the use of the Malyshivske deposit in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the Valky-Hatskivske and Mezhyrichne deposits in Zhytomyr region, have been terminated due to sanctions applied to the ultimate beneficial owner - Dmytro Firtash.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included these deposits in the list of subsoil areas for which special permits can be granted through transparent electronic auctions. This opens up opportunities for attracting bona fide investors and developing mining under competitive and open conditions.
The next stage, according to her, is to await initiatives from businesses regarding obtaining the right to use these subsoil resources through open auction mechanisms.
Additionally
In parallel, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine is checking the so-called "dormant" special permits for the use of strategic minerals.
According to Svyrydenko, there are a total of 38 special permits. We expect the results of this work in the near future.
Strategic minerals are a resource for economic development and state security. They must work for Ukraine: create jobs, attract investments, and develop through fair competition and transparent rules for business.