Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed new sanctions decisions that are synchronized with Great Britain, and has also extended sanctions against oligarch Dmytro Firtash and Viktor Medvedchuk's associate Taras Kozak. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, today he signed new sanctions decisions that are synchronized with Great Britain, and also signed a decree on extending sanctions whose terms were expiring.

First: we are extending sanctions against former oligarch Dmytro Firtash and, as part of synchronization, applying sanctions against his close circle and the company he controls. All entities connected with Russia and its structures deserve to be blocked. Second: we are also extending sanctions against one of the closest associates of former oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, namely against Taras Kozak and eight companies associated with him. Long before the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, these individuals chose Russia, and therefore, war. We will continue to counter every such entity - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

The British government imposed sanctions on Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash and his wife, as well as financier Denys Horbunenko. The sanctions include a ban on entry into the country and asset freezes.