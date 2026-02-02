$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
07:02 AM • 1916 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 9374 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 21435 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 31728 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 24339 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 35554 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 22308 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15434 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13173 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 28360 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.4m/s
72%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in UkraineFebruary 2, 10:14 PM • 11069 views
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 12808 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 2, 11:34 PM • 20740 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 15145 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings01:43 AM • 19757 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 5790 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 35555 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 24892 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 28363 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 81957 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 15423 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 17091 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 16948 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 16056 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 15746 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24349 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed new sanctions decisions, synchronized with the United Kingdom. Sanctions against Dmytro Firtash and his entourage, as well as Taras Kozak, have been extended.

Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed new sanctions decisions that are synchronized with Great Britain, and has also extended sanctions against oligarch Dmytro Firtash and Viktor Medvedchuk's associate Taras Kozak. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, today he signed new sanctions decisions that are synchronized with Great Britain, and also signed a decree on extending sanctions whose terms were expiring.

First: we are extending sanctions against former oligarch Dmytro Firtash and, as part of synchronization, applying sanctions against his close circle and the company he controls. All entities connected with Russia and its structures deserve to be blocked. Second: we are also extending sanctions against one of the closest associates of former oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, namely against Taras Kozak and eight companies associated with him. Long before the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, these individuals chose Russia, and therefore, war. We will continue to counter every such entity

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

The British government imposed sanctions on Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash and his wife, as well as financier Denys Horbunenko. The sanctions include a ban on entry into the country and asset freezes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine