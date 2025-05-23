$41.500.06
How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice
08:36 AM • 9718 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 62739 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 45967 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:58 PM • 83214 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

May 22, 02:45 PM • 277342 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 260433 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 12:56 PM • 138188 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

May 22, 12:16 PM • 117137 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

May 22, 09:24 AM • 257191 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

May 22, 07:34 AM • 94851 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of minerals for which special permits can be issued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The government plans to expand the list of minerals for which special permits will be issued. New types have been added, taking into account modern trends, such as hydrogen and gas.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of minerals for which special permits can be issued

The government plans to increase the number of minerals for which special permits for the use of mineral resources can be issued.

UNN reports this with reference to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on amendments to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of December 12, 1994 No. 827.

Details

The Cabinet plans to consider this resolution today during the meeting. It is noted that in accordance with Article 6 of the Code of Ukraine on Mineral Resources, minerals are divided into minerals of national and local importance according to their importance.

The classification of minerals as minerals of national and local importance is carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine upon submission by the central executive body that ensures the formation of state policy in the field of environmental protection.

According to the explanatory note, the draft act proposes to amend the lists by increasing the number of minerals for which special permits for the use of mineral resources can be issued, setting them out in a new wording.

The list of minerals of national importance has been supplemented with relevant minerals of various origins, taking into account modern trends, namely, "Natural Hydrogen", "Gas from dense rock reservoirs", "Cesium" and new sections "NON-COMBUSTIBLE" with the subsection "Gaseous" and "TECHNOGENIC" with subsections: 

"Combustible", "Metallic", "Non-metallic" - 12 positions.

"Control over mineral resources remains the property of the people of Ukraine" - Svyrydenko on the agreement with the USA regarding mineral resources 08.05.25, 09:08 • 11338 views

Also added are minerals that are recorded in the State Balance of Mineral Reserves of Ukraine on the basis of decisions of the State Commission of Ukraine for Mineral Reserves, the State Commission of the USSR, UkrTKS, VKS, TsKS, NTR, TR, namely:

  • «Gabbro-anorthosite»;
    • «Gabbro-labradorite»;
      • «Gabbro-syenite»;
        • «Gneisso-granite» ;
          • «Dolerite";
            • «Enderbite»;
              • «Microgranodiorite»;
                • «Microcline»;
                  • «Ferruginous quartzites» ;
                    • «Pyroxenite»;
                      • «Andesito-dacite»;
                        • «Gabbro-diorite»;
                          • «Gabbro-dolerite»;
                            • «Gabbro-monzonite»;
                              • «Granite-porphyry»;
                                • «Pegmatite»;
                                  • «Plagiomigmatite»;
                                    • «Liparito-dacite»;
                                      • «Carbon dioxide (carbon dioxide)».

                                        The names of the section "metallic" and its subsections, the section "non-metallic" and the subsections "Raw materials for rubble stone and crushed stone" (list of minerals of national importance), "Sand raw materials" and "Brick-tile raw materials, as well as for the arrangement of the roadbed, laying of the produced space" (list of minerals of local importance) have been corrected.

                                        Also, the names of minerals have been corrected taking into account the directions of application, namely: "Natural gas", "Iron, including Ferruginous quartzites", "Kaolin", "Clay", "Potassium salts", "Magnesium salts", "Sand", "Argillite", "Dolomite", "Liparite", "Monzonite", "Feldspar", "Siltstone", "Anhydrite", "Ferruginous quartzites", "Syenite", "Loam", "Tuff", "Siltstone", "Amphibolite", "Basalt", "Calciphir", "Quartzite", "Chalk", "Flint", "Marl", "Shale", "Drinking", "Mineral", the combined groups "Rare earth ores, including yttrium, metals of the lanthanide group, including cerium", and "Loose sedimentary rocks of sandy-pebble composition" have been formed and - "Riolite", "Cadmium" have been excluded.

                                        "Helium" - supplemented by a new norm that regulates the establishment of an associated useful component, in case of extraction together with combustible gaseous minerals without its extraction and industrial use, according to the decision of the State Commission of Ukraine on Mineral Reserves.

                                        A norm has been included that establishes a mechanism for bringing the type of mineral resource to the decision of the State Commission of Ukraine on Mineral Reserves. Updating and supplementing the lists will contribute to the effective implementation of the policy of rational use of mineral resources and cooperation in all areas of the process: exploration, extraction, processing and sale of mineral raw materials.

                                        Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA08.05.25, 10:10 • 99065 views

                                        Addition

                                        Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for launching the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund.

                                        The Rada supported as a basis draft law No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Minerals.

                                        Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law on ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

                                        Attracting investments, control over mineral resources: Svyrydenko on the agreement between the USA and Ukraine on mineral resources01.05.25, 17:06 • 9519 views

