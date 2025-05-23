The Cabinet of Ministers plans to expand the list of minerals for which special permits can be issued
Kyiv
The government plans to expand the list of minerals for which special permits will be issued. New types have been added, taking into account modern trends, such as hydrogen and gas.
The government plans to increase the number of minerals for which special permits for the use of mineral resources can be issued.
UNN reports this with reference to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on amendments to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of December 12, 1994 No. 827.
Details
The Cabinet plans to consider this resolution today during the meeting. It is noted that in accordance with Article 6 of the Code of Ukraine on Mineral Resources, minerals are divided into minerals of national and local importance according to their importance.
The classification of minerals as minerals of national and local importance is carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine upon submission by the central executive body that ensures the formation of state policy in the field of environmental protection.
According to the explanatory note, the draft act proposes to amend the lists by increasing the number of minerals for which special permits for the use of mineral resources can be issued, setting them out in a new wording.
The list of minerals of national importance has been supplemented with relevant minerals of various origins, taking into account modern trends, namely, "Natural Hydrogen", "Gas from dense rock reservoirs", "Cesium" and new sections "NON-COMBUSTIBLE" with the subsection "Gaseous" and "TECHNOGENIC" with subsections:
"Combustible", "Metallic", "Non-metallic" - 12 positions.
Also added are minerals that are recorded in the State Balance of Mineral Reserves of Ukraine on the basis of decisions of the State Commission of Ukraine for Mineral Reserves, the State Commission of the USSR, UkrTKS, VKS, TsKS, NTR, TR, namely:
- «Gabbro-anorthosite»;
- «Gabbro-labradorite»;
- «Gabbro-syenite»;
- «Gneisso-granite» ;
- «Dolerite";
- «Enderbite»;
- «Microgranodiorite»;
- «Microcline»;
- «Ferruginous quartzites» ;
- «Pyroxenite»;
- «Andesito-dacite»;
- «Gabbro-diorite»;
- «Gabbro-dolerite»;
- «Gabbro-monzonite»;
- «Granite-porphyry»;
- «Pegmatite»;
- «Plagiomigmatite»;
- «Liparito-dacite»;
- «Carbon dioxide (carbon dioxide)».
The names of the section "metallic" and its subsections, the section "non-metallic" and the subsections "Raw materials for rubble stone and crushed stone" (list of minerals of national importance), "Sand raw materials" and "Brick-tile raw materials, as well as for the arrangement of the roadbed, laying of the produced space" (list of minerals of local importance) have been corrected.
Also, the names of minerals have been corrected taking into account the directions of application, namely: "Natural gas", "Iron, including Ferruginous quartzites", "Kaolin", "Clay", "Potassium salts", "Magnesium salts", "Sand", "Argillite", "Dolomite", "Liparite", "Monzonite", "Feldspar", "Siltstone", "Anhydrite", "Ferruginous quartzites", "Syenite", "Loam", "Tuff", "Siltstone", "Amphibolite", "Basalt", "Calciphir", "Quartzite", "Chalk", "Flint", "Marl", "Shale", "Drinking", "Mineral", the combined groups "Rare earth ores, including yttrium, metals of the lanthanide group, including cerium", and "Loose sedimentary rocks of sandy-pebble composition" have been formed and - "Riolite", "Cadmium" have been excluded.
"Helium" - supplemented by a new norm that regulates the establishment of an associated useful component, in case of extraction together with combustible gaseous minerals without its extraction and industrial use, according to the decision of the State Commission of Ukraine on Mineral Reserves.
A norm has been included that establishes a mechanism for bringing the type of mineral resource to the decision of the State Commission of Ukraine on Mineral Reserves. Updating and supplementing the lists will contribute to the effective implementation of the policy of rational use of mineral resources and cooperation in all areas of the process: exploration, extraction, processing and sale of mineral raw materials.
Addition
Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for launching the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund.
The Rada supported as a basis draft law No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Minerals.
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law on ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.
