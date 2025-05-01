Attracting investments, control over mineral resources: Svyrydenko on the agreement between the USA and Ukraine on mineral resources

The agreement with the US on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund will allow Ukraine to attract investments, create new facilities for mining minerals, new plants, and retain ownership of subsoil control. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

According to Svyrydenko, the signing of the agreement is an opportunity to attract investment in the Ukrainian economy. Ukraine, in this way, can get investors and sales channels - new facilities for mining minerals, new plants, which might not exist without this agreement, and without the involvement of American partners, may also appear in Ukraine.

Undoubtedly, this is a continuation of our strategic partnership with the United States against the background of the ongoing Russian aggression. It seems to me that this is the most important thing - said Svyrydenko.

She stressed that the agreement is balanced and beneficial for both countries in compliance with critical points for Ukraine, including full control over Ukrainian resources. It is Ukraine that decides where and what to extract - the subsoil remains in Ukrainian ownership, Svyrydenko said.

Secondly, Ukraine's national property is protected, and the agreement does not provide for changes to the privatization process, changes to the management of state-owned companies.

In addition, the agreement does not provide for any debts and does not mention debt obligations to the United States.

The implementation of the agreement, on the contrary, will increase its economic potential through equitable cooperation. Also, the agreement does not change our European integration direction in any way, and complies with our Constitution. The agreement stipulates that the fund will be filled exclusively with new licenses. It is about the fact that Ukraine makes its contribution in 50% of new licenses for projects in the field of critical materials, oil, gas, which will go to the budget after the creation of the fund - added Svyrydenko.

According to her, income from mining will be returned to the fund and reinvested.

These revenues will be in Ukraine. None of the parties will claim the distribution of dividends. We expect that the first 10 years the profits and revenues of the fund will not be distributed, but can only be invested in Ukraine, in new projects, reconstruction. We will discuss a separate list of these projects with partners additionally - the minister noted.

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

This agreement concerns 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.