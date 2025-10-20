Ukraine to create an electronic register of people banned from gambling by December – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine will launch a unified state register of individuals whose participation in gambling will be restricted. As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the PlayCity platform is looking for an IT company to develop a system aimed at protecting citizens from gambling addiction and the excessive influence of gambling entertainment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The register will allow Ukrainians to independently restrict their own participation in gambling establishments or initiate a ban for close relatives. For this purpose, an online citizen's account will be created with authorization through the Diia portal. An application can be submitted in a few clicks.

The system will also provide communication with gambling organizers, who will be able to check the status of players, and all data will be verified through the demographic register. Special attention is paid to cybersecurity and personal information protection.

It is expected that the new register of persons banned from participating in gambling will be launched in December this year.

