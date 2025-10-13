Artificial intelligence in Diia and digital services for Ukrainians. Key announcements at IT Arena 2025 supported by FAVBET Tech

Photo: IT Arena 2025

This year, the program covered five stages — Business, Technology, Product, Startup, and the new Defense, a startup competition with a prize fund of $60,000, and the Made in Ukraine Showcase technology showcase. The event partner was Favbet Tech, which presented its own AI developments and explored the complexity of hiring in the AI technology industry.

One of the most discussed announcements of the event was the solutions presented by the First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. During his speech, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented two initiatives at once: Diia.AI and his own digital twin.

Diia.AI became the world's first state AI agent that not only answers questions but also provides services directly in the chat. In the open beta version, it is already possible to obtain an income certificate; later, the list of services will expand. According to the minister, more than 35,000 users have already communicated with Diia.AI, generating more than 1,000 certificates. The strategic goal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to enter the top 3 countries in the world in terms of AI development and integration in the public sector by 2030.

Photo: IT Arena 2025

Also at IT Arena, Mykhailo Fedorov's AI twin was presented — a Telegram chatbot that collects ideas for digitalization, accepts resumes, and helps with public service issues. The model is trained on 10,000+ materials from the minister's public speeches and social networks. The system runs on the n8n platform — a service for automating processes using AI.

Photo: IT Arena 2025

Overall, the IT Arena conference traditionally became a platform for networking, exchanging ideas, and discussing the future of Ukraine's technology industry.

Photo: IT Arena 2025

FAVBET Tech, as one of the well-known Ukrainian tech employers, actively participated in the event program. In the company's interactive corners, visitors could communicate with developers, learn about open vacancies, and the technological challenges the team is working on.

"Events like IT Arena are a key catalyst for the development of the entire industry, creating a platform for forming strategic partnerships and defining vectors for future technological progress. For FAVBET Tech, supporting this conference is a strategic investment in the Ukrainian technology community, allowing us to share our expertise and promote innovation. The AI solutions presented here fully correspond to our vision of technologies that optimize time and increase the comfort of everyday life," — comments Favbet Tech CEO Artem Skrypnyk.

Photo: IT Arena 2025

Participation in the IT Arena event logically continues FAVBET Tech's active role in the development of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem. The company is a constant participant in key industry events and also co-initiated the creation of the AI Committee of the "IT Ukraine" Association. In 2024, the company entered the top 5 taxpayers among Diia.City residents, and in 2025 — entered the rating of "Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine according to DOU.