Artificial intelligence in Diia and digital services for Ukrainians. Key announcements at IT Arena 2025 supported by FAVBET Tech

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
11:24 AM • 4872 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 9930 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16351 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 20898 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20615 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26653 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15596 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31589 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17546 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14787 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.4m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a stateOctober 13, 02:58 AM • 8214 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 29802 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 43670 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 15235 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 11847 views
Publications
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 1392 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 20902 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 20619 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26655 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31591 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 39127 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 70847 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 73953 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 74889 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 140965 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

Artificial intelligence in Diia and digital services for Ukrainians. Key announcements at IT Arena 2025 supported by FAVBET Tech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

On September 26–28, IT Arena 2025, the country's main tech event, took place at Arena Lviv stadium, gathering over 6,000 participants from nearly 40 countries to discuss innovations, network, and present new products.

Artificial intelligence in Diia and digital services for Ukrainians. Key announcements at IT Arena 2025 supported by FAVBET Tech
Photo: IT Arena 2025

This year, the program covered five stages — Business, Technology, Product, Startup, and the new Defense, a startup competition with a prize fund of $60,000, and the Made in Ukraine Showcase technology showcase. The event partner was Favbet Tech, which presented its own AI developments and explored the complexity of hiring in the AI technology industry.

One of the most discussed announcements of the event was the solutions presented by the First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. During his speech, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented two initiatives at once: Diia.AI and his own digital twin.

Diia.AI became the world's first state AI agent that not only answers questions but also provides services directly in the chat. In the open beta version, it is already possible to obtain an income certificate; later, the list of services will expand. According to the minister, more than 35,000 users have already communicated with Diia.AI, generating more than 1,000 certificates. The strategic goal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to enter the top 3 countries in the world in terms of AI development and integration in the public sector by 2030.

Photo: IT Arena 2025
Photo: IT Arena 2025

Also at IT Arena, Mykhailo Fedorov's AI twin was presented — a Telegram chatbot that collects ideas for digitalization, accepts resumes, and helps with public service issues. The model is trained on 10,000+ materials from the minister's public speeches and social networks. The system runs on the n8n platform — a service for automating processes using AI.

Photo: IT Arena 2025
Photo: IT Arena 2025

Overall, the IT Arena conference traditionally became a platform for networking, exchanging ideas, and discussing the future of Ukraine's technology industry.

Photo: IT Arena 2025
Photo: IT Arena 2025

FAVBET Tech, as one of the well-known Ukrainian tech employers, actively participated in the event program. In the company's interactive corners, visitors could communicate with developers, learn about open vacancies, and the technological challenges the team is working on.

"Events like IT Arena are a key catalyst for the development of the entire industry, creating a platform for forming strategic partnerships and defining vectors for future technological progress. For FAVBET Tech, supporting this conference is a strategic investment in the Ukrainian technology community, allowing us to share our expertise and promote innovation. The AI solutions presented here fully correspond to our vision of technologies that optimize time and increase the comfort of everyday life," — comments Favbet Tech CEO Artem Skrypnyk.

Photo: IT Arena 2025
Photo: IT Arena 2025

Participation in the IT Arena event logically continues FAVBET Tech's active role in the development of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem. The company is a constant participant in key industry events and also co-initiated the creation of the AI Committee of the "IT Ukraine" Association. In 2024, the company entered the top 5 taxpayers among Diia.City residents, and in 2025 — entered the rating of "Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine according to DOU.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine