Ukraine to be hit by cold snap on September 24: frosts and rains possible

A cold snap is expected in Ukraine starting Wednesday, September 24. Frosts are possible in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Starting today, the rains will shift, precipitation is still possible in the north of Ukraine and in some central regions.

The wind is mostly northerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature behind the atmospheric front will begin to drop, and during the day it will be only +12…+16 degrees. But in the east, southeast, warm weather will still prevail on Wednesday. In these regions, thermometers will show +20...+27°C, and in Luhansk region it will warm up to +29°C.

In the capital of Ukraine on Wednesday, September 24, it will get sharply colder. On this day, cloudiness will increase in Kyiv, rain will fall in places, and the daytime air temperature will drop to +15 degrees.

