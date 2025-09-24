Ukraine to be hit by cold snap on September 24: frosts and rains possible

$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 12579 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 23181 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 21950 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 21498 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 43700 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 25520 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 59531 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41830 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38924 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51631 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Popular news
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - ZelenskyySeptember 23, 06:03 PM • 8600 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oilSeptember 23, 06:21 PM • 9222 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with TrumpSeptember 23, 06:37 PM • 8438 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditionsSeptember 23, 06:48 PM • 18972 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 7144 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 43700 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 34128 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 49471 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 50030 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 59531 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 18488 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 79624 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 40818 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 55806 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 107536 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap on September 24: frosts and rains possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A cold snap is expected in Ukraine from September 24, with frosts possible in some places. Daytime air temperatures will be +12…+16 degrees Celsius, and up to +29°C in the east and southeast.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap on September 24: frosts and rains possible

A cold snap is expected in Ukraine starting Wednesday, September 24. Frosts are possible in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Starting today, the rains will shift, precipitation is still possible in the north of Ukraine and in some central regions.

The wind is mostly northerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature behind the atmospheric front will begin to drop, and during the day it will be only +12…+16 degrees. But in the east, southeast, warm weather will still prevail on Wednesday. In these regions, thermometers will show +20...+27°C, and in Luhansk region it will warm up to +29°C.

In the capital of Ukraine on Wednesday, September 24, it will get sharply colder. On this day, cloudiness will increase in Kyiv, rain will fall in places, and the daytime air temperature will drop to +15 degrees.

September 24: World Gorilla Day, Women's Health and Fitness Day 24.09.25, 04:50 • 544 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv