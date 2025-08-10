Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 11 10 August 2025

On Monday, August 11, a significant part of Ukraine will be in the rear part of a cold atmospheric front. The temperature in the west, north, central part, and even in the east of Ukraine will drop by several degrees and will be +21+27 degrees, in the east in some places up to +29 degrees. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In the south of Ukraine, on August 11, the air temperature is expected to be +29+32 degrees. This coming night and early morning, rains and thunderstorms will pass in the west, north, and also in the central regions.

During the day on August 11, there will be mostly no precipitation in Ukraine, but local thunderstorms are possible in the left-bank part.

On the evening of August 10, thunderstorms will pass in the western regions.

Tomorrow, in most regions of Ukraine, there will be strong north-westerly winds with occasional stormy gusts. Only in the western regions will the wind be weaker, moderate. In Kyiv, on August 11, the air temperature will drop and will be +22+24 degrees during the day. This coming night, rain with thunderstorms will pass in the capital, tomorrow during the day - it will be dry and sunny again – Didenko reported.

