August 10, 08:18 AM • 12896 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 53827 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 133425 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 103101 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 276413 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 156644 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 336933 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 307335 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107147 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149870 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 307336 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 316627 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 219445 views
Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 11 10 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2620 views

On August 11, Ukraine is expected to see a temperature drop to +21+27 degrees Celsius, and up to +32 in the south. Rains and thunderstorms will occur, with strong north-westerly winds forecast.

Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 11

On Monday, August 11, a significant part of Ukraine will be in the rear part of a cold atmospheric front. The temperature in the west, north, central part, and even in the east of Ukraine will drop by several degrees and will be +21+27 degrees, in the east in some places up to +29 degrees. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In the south of Ukraine, on August 11, the air temperature is expected to be +29+32 degrees. This coming night and early morning, rains and thunderstorms will pass in the west, north, and also in the central regions.

During the day on August 11, there will be mostly no precipitation in Ukraine, but local thunderstorms are possible in the left-bank part.

On the evening of August 10, thunderstorms will pass in the western regions.

Tomorrow, in most regions of Ukraine, there will be strong north-westerly winds with occasional stormy gusts. Only in the western regions will the wind be weaker, moderate. In Kyiv, on August 11, the air temperature will drop and will be +22+24 degrees during the day. This coming night, rain with thunderstorms will pass in the capital, tomorrow during the day - it will be dry and sunny again 

– Didenko reported.

Anticyclone Ines will bring mostly dry and sunny weather to Ukraine - forecaster8/8/25, 11:49 AM • 2022 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv