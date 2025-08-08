$41.460.15
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 434 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 2014 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 3340 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 9672 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 11136 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 28686 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 36473 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 27787 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 86550 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 62693 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Anticyclone Ines will bring mostly dry and sunny weather to Ukraine - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts mostly dry and sunny weather in Ukraine over the weekend thanks to anticyclone Ines. Air temperature will range from +25 to +33 degrees, with local rains in some regions.

Anticyclone Ines will bring mostly dry and sunny weather to Ukraine - forecaster

The weather in Ukraine in the coming days will be shaped by the Ines anticyclone - mostly dry and sunny weather is expected on the weekend, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A large anticyclone named Ines will determine dry weather tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in most European countries, including Ukraine. On August 9-10, the sun will shine everywhere in our country.

- Didenko wrote.

According to the meteorologist, "small wet exceptions - local rains will pass tonight in Zhytomyr region, Chernihiv region, Kyiv region, and on Sunday evening in some western regions."

The air temperature in Ukraine, according to the forecast, will fluctuate between +14...+19 degrees at night, in the south up to +20...+22 degrees, and during the day it will be "comfortably warm" everywhere, +25...+29 degrees, in the central regions sometimes up to +30, in the southern part it is still hot, +30...+33 degrees.

In Kyiv, there is a possibility of light rain tonight and tomorrow morning, and on Saturday afternoon and throughout August 10, a dry air mass will dominate in the capital, Didenko noted.

The air at night in Kyiv, according to her, will be fresh, within +14+16 degrees. "Beware of drafts from windows if you are still sleeping uncovered," Didenko noted, and added: "But during the day we will enjoy temperature rahat-lukum, +25...+27 degrees are expected."

On Monday, the temperature in the capital will drop to +22, +23 degrees, then throughout the week it will be +25...+27 degrees and sunny again, the meteorologist reported.

"Of course, the browned leaves on the chestnuts, more teenagers on the streets before the not-so-distant September, the crisp air early in the morning, these strange +14...+16 degrees and mass seasonal discounts clearly indicate that autumn will be this year. But we will not be sad, because we already know that autumn will come, and that it will still be beautiful no less than summer, and that there is a lot of work and rest, a sea of luxurious tomatoes, watermelons, marigolds, morning glories, new premieres and a lot of strength that our beloved summer has filled and continues to fill us with," Didenko noted.

A lazy day in dry, sunny weather: the forecast predicts warmth and no significant changes in the coming day07.08.25, 12:58 • 1618 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv