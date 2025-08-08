Anticyclone Ines will bring mostly dry and sunny weather to Ukraine - forecaster

The weather in Ukraine in the coming days will be shaped by the Ines anticyclone - mostly dry and sunny weather is expected on the weekend, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A large anticyclone named Ines will determine dry weather tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in most European countries, including Ukraine. On August 9-10, the sun will shine everywhere in our country. - Didenko wrote.

According to the meteorologist, "small wet exceptions - local rains will pass tonight in Zhytomyr region, Chernihiv region, Kyiv region, and on Sunday evening in some western regions."

The air temperature in Ukraine, according to the forecast, will fluctuate between +14...+19 degrees at night, in the south up to +20...+22 degrees, and during the day it will be "comfortably warm" everywhere, +25...+29 degrees, in the central regions sometimes up to +30, in the southern part it is still hot, +30...+33 degrees.

In Kyiv, there is a possibility of light rain tonight and tomorrow morning, and on Saturday afternoon and throughout August 10, a dry air mass will dominate in the capital, Didenko noted.

The air at night in Kyiv, according to her, will be fresh, within +14+16 degrees. "Beware of drafts from windows if you are still sleeping uncovered," Didenko noted, and added: "But during the day we will enjoy temperature rahat-lukum, +25...+27 degrees are expected."

On Monday, the temperature in the capital will drop to +22, +23 degrees, then throughout the week it will be +25...+27 degrees and sunny again, the meteorologist reported.

"Of course, the browned leaves on the chestnuts, more teenagers on the streets before the not-so-distant September, the crisp air early in the morning, these strange +14...+16 degrees and mass seasonal discounts clearly indicate that autumn will be this year. But we will not be sad, because we already know that autumn will come, and that it will still be beautiful no less than summer, and that there is a lot of work and rest, a sea of luxurious tomatoes, watermelons, marigolds, morning glories, new premieres and a lot of strength that our beloved summer has filled and continues to fill us with," Didenko noted.

