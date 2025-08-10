$41.460.00
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 30503 views
August 9, 01:49 PM • 98141 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 01:49 PM • 98141 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 84315 views
August 8, 10:42 PM • 259566 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 10:42 PM • 259566 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 146732 views
August 8, 02:38 PM • 319079 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 02:38 PM • 319079 views
August 8, 01:00 PM • 294039 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 294039 views
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106371 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106371 views
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149013 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149013 views
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79179 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79179 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect hail and squalls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

On Sunday, August 10, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation in most territories. In the West, short-term rains, thunderstorms, and in some places hail and squalls will occur.

Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect hail and squalls

On Sunday, August 10, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine, only in the western regions short-term rains, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will pass during the day.

The wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in Zakarpattia and in the southern part of the country daytime 28-33°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Sunday, without precipitation. Air temperature - 26-28°.

International Biodiesel Day, Builders' Day, Melon Day: what else is celebrated on August 1010.08.25, 06:30 • 1060 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine