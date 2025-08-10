Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect hail and squalls

On Sunday, August 10, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine, only in the western regions short-term rains, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will pass during the day.

The wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in Zakarpattia and in the southern part of the country daytime 28-33° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Sunday, without precipitation. Air temperature - 26-28°.

