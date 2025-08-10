Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect hail and squalls
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, August 10, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation in most territories. In the West, short-term rains, thunderstorms, and in some places hail and squalls will occur.
On Sunday, August 10, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine, only in the western regions short-term rains, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will pass during the day.
The wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in Zakarpattia and in the southern part of the country daytime 28-33°
In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Sunday, without precipitation. Air temperature - 26-28°.
