Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: weekend weather forecast

On Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12, most regions of Ukraine are expected to experience periodic rain, drizzle, fog, or simply dense cloudiness. This was reported on Facebook by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Didenko noted, a significant part of continental Europe is and will remain under the influence of a large-scale anticyclone, so there will be no precipitation in its zone of influence.

It will be cool or even cold on Saturday, with daytime temperatures of +8 to +13 degrees, a few degrees higher in the south and southeast. On Sunday, it will get a little warmer, with daytime temperatures of +13 to +15 degrees, and +14 to +18 degrees in the south (excluding Odesa region) and southeast. In Kyiv, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly cloudy, with periodic rain. By the way, the probability of rain on Sunday is lower - it will be more comfortable to walk around - Didenko wrote.

She added that on Sunday, October 12, it will be a little warmer in the capital, up to +14 degrees. And on Saturday, during the day, it will be +10 to +12 degrees: there will be a gusty north-westerly wind at times.

Recall

Natalia Ptukha, a forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, stated that forecasters are only beginning to record the transition to meteorological autumn. Therefore, it is too early to say when winter will come to Ukraine.