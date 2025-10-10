$41.400.09
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15540 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21785 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14819 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16811 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17302 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25353 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45147 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35695 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42272 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: weekend weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

On Saturday and Sunday, October 11-12, most regions of Ukraine are expected to experience rains, drizzle, fogs, or dense cloudiness. Air temperature will be +8+13 degrees on Saturday and +13+15 degrees on Sunday.

Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: weekend weather forecast

On Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12, most regions of Ukraine are expected to experience periodic rain, drizzle, fog, or simply dense cloudiness. This was reported on Facebook by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Didenko noted, a significant part of continental Europe is and will remain under the influence of a large-scale anticyclone, so there will be no precipitation in its zone of influence.

It will be cool or even cold on Saturday, with daytime temperatures of +8 to +13 degrees, a few degrees higher in the south and southeast. On Sunday, it will get a little warmer, with daytime temperatures of +13 to +15 degrees, and +14 to +18 degrees in the south (excluding Odesa region) and southeast. In Kyiv, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly cloudy, with periodic rain. By the way, the probability of rain on Sunday is lower - it will be more comfortable to walk around

- Didenko wrote.

She added that on Sunday, October 12, it will be a little warmer in the capital, up to +14 degrees. And on Saturday, during the day, it will be +10 to +12 degrees: there will be a gusty north-westerly wind at times.

Recall

Natalia Ptukha, a forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, stated that forecasters are only beginning to record the transition to meteorological autumn. Therefore, it is too early to say when winter will come to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv