Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, up to 16 degrees Celsius in Zakarpattia - Hydrometeorological Center

On Wednesday, October 29, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain is expected in the country, except for most southern regions. The wind will be mostly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions.

The temperature during the day will be 8-13°, up to 16° in Zakarpattia and the south of the country. In the Carpathians, light wet snow and rain; wind gusts of 17-22 m/s; temperature during the day 1-6° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings and rain on Wednesday. The temperature will be 10-12°.

How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room