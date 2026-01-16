Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18

In the coming days, an Asian or Central Asian anticyclone is heading to Ukraine. It is also called Mongolian or Siberian: no significant precipitation is expected, but snow and strong gusts of wind are expected in the south. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to the forecaster's predictions, on January 17-18, there will be no significant precipitation in Ukraine, only snow is expected in Crimea. In addition, black ice is expected on roads everywhere.

Air temperature without significant changes: at night -10-16 degrees, in the north -15-22, during the day -9-15 degrees, in Zakarpattia and in the far south -2-5 degrees. In the southern part, gusts of north-easterly wind may reach storm values tomorrow - the forecaster noted.

In Kyiv, it will be cold on Saturday and Sunday. At night -15-18 degrees, during the day -10-12 degrees. No significant precipitation is expected, but black ice is forecast.

Further frosts will continue in Ukraine. According to preliminary forecasts, until the end of January - the forecast says.

Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads