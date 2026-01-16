$43.180.08
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 7022 views
EU developing new two-tier system to speed up Ukraine's accession, but plan scares European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 10111 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 11552 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 14518 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 23032 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 27795 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 24541 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 34934 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 37843 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

An Asian anticyclone is heading to Ukraine, bringing frosts until the end of January. Ice is expected, with snow and stormy winds in the south.

Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18

In the coming days, an Asian or Central Asian anticyclone is heading to Ukraine. It is also called Mongolian or Siberian: no significant precipitation is expected, but snow and strong gusts of wind are expected in the south. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to the forecaster's predictions, on January 17-18, there will be no significant precipitation in Ukraine, only snow is expected in Crimea. In addition, black ice is expected on roads everywhere.

Air temperature without significant changes: at night -10-16 degrees, in the north -15-22, during the day -9-15 degrees, in Zakarpattia and in the far south -2-5 degrees. In the southern part, gusts of north-easterly wind may reach storm values tomorrow

- the forecaster noted.

In Kyiv, it will be cold on Saturday and Sunday. At night -15-18 degrees, during the day -10-12 degrees. No significant precipitation is expected, but black ice is forecast.

Further frosts will continue in Ukraine. According to preliminary forecasts, until the end of January

- the forecast says.

Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads15.01.26, 10:54 • 3730 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv