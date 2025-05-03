Ukraine suffered a defeat against Japan in the crucial match at the Ice Hockey World Championship: the fate of the national team depends on other matches

The Ukrainian national ice hockey team suffered a defeat (3:2) against the Japanese national team in the last round of the 2025 World Championship in Division IA. The fate of the national team will depend on the results of the matches of its rivals, reports UNN.

Details

In the last, fifth, round of the world championship, the Ukrainian national team met with the Japanese national team. Ukraine was in second place, and in order to advance to the elite division, the Ukrainian team needed a victory or a draw in regular time.

In the first period, Viktor Zakharov opened the scoring, and 10 minutes later, Teruto Nakajima equalized. In the second period, Japan scored twice - first Taiga Irikura put his team ahead, and a minute later Fuji Suzuki doubled the lead.

Thanks to Oleksiy Vorona's goal in the third period, Ukraine managed to reduce the gap, but the Ukrainian team failed to equalize. The score on the scoreboard is 3:2 in favor of Japan.

Currently, Ukraine is in second place in the standings. The fate of the national team will depend on the results of the matches of its rivals: Italy against Romania and Great Britain against Poland. In order to advance, the Ukrainian team needs Romania to win against Italy and Great Britain to win against Poland.

Recall

Ukrainian hockey players at the world championship in hockey in Division IA, which takes place in Romania, won 2 more victories. And they became one step closer to competing in the elite division.