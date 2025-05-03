Ukraine suffered a defeat against Japan in the crucial match at the Ice Hockey World Championship: the fate of the national team depends on other matches

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 9908 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 21238 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32702 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 33147 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 54190 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52481 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 51820 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69845 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 89848 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46383 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Popular news

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24748 views

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 5132 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 14811 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 11758 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 10573 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32705 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24830 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 59690 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 68577 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 89849 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 24565 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52484 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 25631 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 29281 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28825 views
Ukraine suffered a defeat against Japan in the crucial match at the Ice Hockey World Championship: the fate of the national team depends on other matches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

In the decisive match of the 2025 World Cup, the Ukrainian national ice hockey team lost to Japan with a score of 2:3. Now the team's entry into the elite division depends on the results of the matches of Italy, Romania, Great Britain and Poland.

Ukraine suffered a defeat against Japan in the crucial match at the Ice Hockey World Championship: the fate of the national team depends on other matches
fhu.com.ua

The Ukrainian national ice hockey team suffered a defeat (3:2) against the Japanese national team in the last round of the 2025 World Championship in Division IA. The fate of the national team will depend on the results of the matches of its rivals, reports UNN.

Details

In the last, fifth, round of the world championship, the Ukrainian national team met with the Japanese national team. Ukraine was in second place, and in order to advance to the elite division, the Ukrainian team needed a victory or a draw in regular time.

In the first period, Viktor Zakharov opened the scoring, and 10 minutes later, Teruto Nakajima equalized. In the second period, Japan scored twice - first Taiga Irikura put his team ahead, and a minute later Fuji Suzuki doubled the lead.

Thanks to Oleksiy Vorona's goal in the third period, Ukraine managed to reduce the gap, but the Ukrainian team failed to equalize. The score on the scoreboard is 3:2 in favor of Japan.

Currently, Ukraine is in second place in the standings. The fate of the national team will depend on the results of the matches of its rivals: Italy against Romania and Great Britain against Poland. In order to advance, the Ukrainian team needs Romania to win against Italy and Great Britain to win against Poland.

Recall

Ukrainian hockey players at the world championship in hockey in Division IA, which takes place in Romania, won 2 more victories. And they became one step closer to competing in the elite division.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

