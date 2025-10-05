Ukraine shot down/suppressed 478 Russian air targets, 8 missiles hit - Air Force

The Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 478 out of 549 Russian air targets. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 6 locations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that on the night of October 5 (from 8:00 PM on October 4), the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 549 air attack assets:

496 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Kacha - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 250 of them - "Shaheds";

2 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" from the airspace of the Lipetsk region - Russia;

42 cruise missiles Kh-101/Iskander-K (launch areas: Samara, Kursk, Bryansk regions - Russia);

9 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The main direction of the attack was Lviv region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

According to preliminary data, as of 2:00 PM, air defense shot down/suppressed 478 air targets:

439 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones);

1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal";

32 cruise missiles Kh-101/Iskander-K;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles.

In addition, six enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost location, crash sites are being clarified). Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 6 locations - the Air Force informs.

