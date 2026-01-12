$43.080.09
Ukraine secured 10 luge quotas for the 2026 Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Ukrainian lugers have obtained 10 Olympic quotas to participate in the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026. This is four more quotas than at the previous Games in Beijing 2022.

Ukrainian lugers have secured 10 Olympic berths to participate in the XXV Winter Olympic Games, which will take place from February 6-22, 2026, in Milan-Cortina (Italy), UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has received official confirmation regarding the acquisition of 10 Olympic berths by Ukrainian lugers to participate in the XXV Winter Olympic Games, which will take place from February 6-22, 2026, in Milan-Cortina (Italy).

- the statement reads.

The NOC noted that this is four more licenses than at the previous Games in Beijing 2022.

According to the rules, Olympic licenses in luge are non-nominative. The right to compete in the Games was won by athletes who met the qualification criteria of the International Luge Federation (FIL).

Distribution of licenses by disciplines and athletes who met the qualification criteria for participation in the 2026 Olympic Games:

  • Single luge (men) — 2 quotas: (Anton Dukach, Andriy Mandziy);
    • Single luge (women) — 2 quotas: (Yulianna Tunytska, Olena Smaha);
      • Double luge (men) — 2 crews: (Ihor Hoi / Nazariy Kachmar, Danyil Martsinovskyi / Bohdan Babura, Maksym Panchuk / Andriy Muts);
        • Double luge (women) — 1 crew: (Olena Stetskiv / Oleksandra Mokh).

          The 2026 Olympic Games are expected to feature:

          1. Debut in women's double luge: Ukraine will be represented in this discipline for the first time in history.
            1. Expansion in men's doubles: representation has increased to two crews (despite the fact that three crews met the requirements for participation in the Olympic Games, two were granted the right to compete).
              1. Participation in the team relay: thanks to obtaining licenses in each individual discipline, Ukraine has guaranteed its participation in the team tournament.

                The final composition of the official delegation of the national team of Ukraine will be approved by the Executive Committee of the NOC of Ukraine after the end of the qualification period in all sports that will be represented in Milan-Cortina.

                - summarized the NOC.

                Antonina Tumanova

