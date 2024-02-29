Ukraine returns five more children from TOT

Five more Ukrainian children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories. The children, aged 4 to 16, were returned, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We are returning children to free Ukrainian lands. Two more girls and three boys were taken out of the temporarily occupied territories - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, among those who were taken away was one orphan. The children are aged from 4 to 16 years old.

"Now adults and children are in a safe place. Doctors and psychologists are working with them," Prokudin said.

He thanked Save Ukraine for its assistance in returning the children.

According to Prokudin, since the beginning of the year, 25 children have already been returned from the occupied Kherson region.

