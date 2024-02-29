$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44990 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 178082 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104150 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355458 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288396 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208966 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254149 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160308 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372733 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine returns five more children from TOT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27287 views

Five more Ukrainian children aged 4 to 16 were returned from the occupied territories in Kherson region.

Five more Ukrainian children have been brought back from the  temporarily occupied territories. The children, aged 4 to 16, were returned, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We are returning children to free Ukrainian lands. Two more girls and three boys were taken out of the temporarily occupied territories

- wrote Prokudin.

According to him, among those who were taken away was one orphan. The children are aged from 4 to 16 years old. 

"Now adults and children are in a safe place. Doctors and psychologists are working with them," Prokudin said. 

He thanked Save Ukraine for its assistance in returning the children. 

According to Prokudin, since the beginning of the year, 25 children have already been returned from the occupied Kherson region.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Kherson
