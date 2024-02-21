EU to impose sanctions on those involved in deportation of Ukrainian children - The Guardian

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90896 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109317 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152075 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251919 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174521 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165726 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226715 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38429 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 72743 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 40760 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 33848 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66403 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251919 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226715 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212686 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238400 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225133 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90896 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66403 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 72743 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113246 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114131 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25729 views

The European Union will impose sanctions against russians and belarusians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to the occupied territories, according to the draft 13th package of sanctions against russia.

In the 13th package of sanctions against russia, the European Union will impose sanctions against  russians and Belarusians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details 

According to the publication, the draft sanctions include men and women who were directly involved in the illegal transfer of children to the occupied Crimea, belarus, and russia.

Borrell: Almost 200 legal entities and individuals are included in the 13th package of sanctions against russia21.02.24, 12:54 • 26052 views

This includes Inna Varlamova, the wife of Sergei Mironov, a State Duma deputy and leader of the Fair russia for Truth party. Varlamova adopted a child who was abducted from an orphanage in Kherson.

She personally traveled to the Kherson region and took two children to russia. For one child, they changed her surname to Mironova and changed her place of birth to Podolsk.

The list also includes Marina Peshchanskaya, the so-called "ombudsman for children's rights" in Crimea. She was involved in the illegal transportation of children from a Melitopol orphanage to Sevastopol.

The sanctions list also includes Olga Volkova and Dmytro Demidov, who are among the key individuals involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to belarus and their subsequent illegal adoption by russian and belarusian families. 

Addendum

In , The Guardian adds that the sanctions list details an attempt to reprogram Ukrainian children's attitudes toward war.

russians militarize Ukrainian children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov14.02.24, 19:11 • 26774 views

Meetings with the occupiers are organized for them, they are forced to send postcards to russian army soldiers, and they are taught the basics of combat training and how to handle drones.

Recall

The Belgian presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU has agreed on its 13th package of sanctions against russia, which will be approved on February 24, the anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
melitopolMelitopol
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising