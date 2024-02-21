EU to impose sanctions on those involved in deportation of Ukrainian children - The Guardian

In the 13th package of sanctions against russia, the European Union will impose sanctions against russians and Belarusians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the publication, the draft sanctions include men and women who were directly involved in the illegal transfer of children to the occupied Crimea, belarus, and russia.

This includes Inna Varlamova, the wife of Sergei Mironov, a State Duma deputy and leader of the Fair russia for Truth party. Varlamova adopted a child who was abducted from an orphanage in Kherson.

She personally traveled to the Kherson region and took two children to russia. For one child, they changed her surname to Mironova and changed her place of birth to Podolsk.

The list also includes Marina Peshchanskaya, the so-called "ombudsman for children's rights" in Crimea. She was involved in the illegal transportation of children from a Melitopol orphanage to Sevastopol.

The sanctions list also includes Olga Volkova and Dmytro Demidov, who are among the key individuals involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to belarus and their subsequent illegal adoption by russian and belarusian families.

In , The Guardian adds that the sanctions list details an attempt to reprogram Ukrainian children's attitudes toward war.

Meetings with the occupiers are organized for them, they are forced to send postcards to russian army soldiers, and they are taught the basics of combat training and how to handle drones.

The Belgian presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU has agreed on its 13th package of sanctions against russia, which will be approved on February 24, the anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.