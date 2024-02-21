Borrell: Almost 200 legal entities and individuals are included in the 13th package of sanctions against russia

Almost 200 individuals and legal entities will be subject to restrictions in the new package of sanctions against russia. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

We have an agreement on the 13th package (of sanctions - ed.). We are adding almost 200 individuals and entities to our package, which will bring the EU list to more than 2,000 - Borrell said.

According to him, the new package of sanctions is aimed in particular at organizations that help russia circumvent sanctions restrictions on trade.

Recall

The Belgian presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU has agreed on its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, which will be approved on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

