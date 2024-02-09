New EU sanctions package to mark war anniversary targets Russian military and technology companies - Euractiv

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73444 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118275 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123038 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164970 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176878 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148615 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237856 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100764 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66912 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39465 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35701 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49192 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267840 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223178 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234746 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118275 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100474 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100906 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117403 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118036 views
Actual
New EU sanctions package to mark war anniversary targets Russian military and technology companies - Euractiv

New EU sanctions package to mark war anniversary targets Russian military and technology companies - Euractiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28234 views

The EU is expected to impose new sanctions on Russian technology and military companies, including those supplying munitions from North Korea, as part of the 13th package of sanctions to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, as part of a new package of sanctions to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is expected to target more Russian military and technology companies, including firms that supply munitions from North Korea, Euractiv reports, UNN writes.

Details

The EU ambassadors received the text of the proposal for the 13th package of sanctions from the European Commission and the EU Diplomatic Service (EEAS) on Thursday, February 8, and, as noted, held the first discussion of its content.

It will include new lists of individuals and legal entities and will consider "the effectiveness of our measures based on ongoing experience from the battlefields," a source in the Belgian presidency said.

Russian military and technology companies

According to a draft document reviewed by Euractiv, the new sanctions package includes about 55 legal entities and more than 60 individuals.

"Among them are individuals and companies engaged in the production of weapons and the supply of key technologies and electronics used by the Russian defense industry to create weapons for the battlefield," the report says.

This also includes shipping companies that provided transportation and logistics for the delivery of ammunition to Russia from North Korea after the latter provided Moscow with hundreds of thousands of artillery shells.

According to the draft document, the current proposals also include several military and other officials, politicians, and company directors on the sanctions lists.

No new sectoral sanctions

However, the new sanctions proposal, as noted, "would not add new import bans, such as new EU embargoes on Russian metals, liquefied natural gas, or nuclear facilities.

Despite calls from some EU member states to ban more Russian exports, such as aluminum, the European Commission has indicated that it is proposing a package of measures that it hopes will cause minimal debate among member states and therefore be adopted quickly.

"This time we need to act faster than with the previous package and also send a signal to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," said one EU diplomat.

"As always, there is little point in comparing these packages with each other, as there is less and less room for more," the second EU diplomat added.

During the previous twelve packages of restrictive measures, the EU imposed bans on many important goods, such as imports of Russian oil by sea and, most recently, diamonds.

EU officials believe that there is little left on which EU member states could find unanimous agreement, and sanctions on Russian nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas are not currently under consideration.

Proposals from Eastern EU countries

A group of Eastern European member states calls on the bloc to be more ambitious and add new economic sanctions to the package. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland call for three points: there should be at least no new contracts with Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom, no investment in Russian civilian nuclear power, and no imports of enriched uranium from Russia.

They also called for further restrictions on the export of goods and technologies used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) aimed at undermining Russia's military machine and limiting the export of certain goods to Iran through a mechanism to prevent the circumvention of sanctions, as previously proposed, the publication said.

In addition to countering circumventions and targeting exports of dual-use goods and advanced technologies, they reportedly also advocated further restrictions on imports of scrap metal, LNG, iron and aluminum products.

Meanwhile, in December, the Czech Republic reportedly tried to revive a proposal to restrict the freedom of movement of Russian diplomats in the passport-free Schengen area of Europe.

What's next

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament earlier this week on Tuesday, February 6, that the next package of sanctions would be put in place by the "symbolic" date of February 24.

"Without wanting to get bogged down in the agenda, the ideal scenario would be to get this package approved before the second anniversary of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," said a third EU diplomat.

The EU member states are expected to send comments by the end of this week, and the bloc's ambassadors are scheduled to discuss the proposal in detail next week.

Once the sanctions package is approved, the European Commission will be able to propose a 14th set of measures, including some new import bans, relatively quickly, several EU diplomats suggested.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin said earlier that Western partners are constantly interested in the origin of foreign components in Russian weapons in order to take appropriate measures against the manufacturing companies. He addedthat sanctions against Russia are in place, but it is making every effort to circumvent them through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin noted.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
schengen-areaSchengen Area
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
north-koreaNorth Korea
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising