Ukraine received more than 210 thousand doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine
Ukraine has received 210 thousand doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for children. In 9 months of 2024, 240 cases of measles were recorded, which is 5 times more than last year.
Ukraine has received more than 210,000 doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for children.
In total, 240 cases of measles were registered in the country in the first nine months of this year, which is five times more than in the same period last year.
As part of the first delivery of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to protect children, the first batch of 210,516 doses, or 40.6% of the total number of vaccines purchased by the Ministry of Health, has arrived. By the end of the fall, they will be delivered to all regions of the country. This vaccine will be available free of charge as part of routine vaccination
In total, more than 518,000 doses of the MMR vaccine for children are expected to be procured as part of the procurement ordered by the Ministry of Health. The Public Health Center reminded that vaccination is an effective way to protect your child from infectious diseases.
Yes, measles is an extremely contagious, dangerous infectious disease. 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who have been in contact with an infected person can get sick.
In total, 240 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine in the first nine months of 2024, which is five times more than in the same period last year. Also, 113 cases of epidemic mumps and 10 cases of rubella were recorded in January-September this year
However, the MMR vaccine coverage rate for 8 months with the first dose of children aged 1 year was 60.6%, and the second dose at the age of 6 was 56.3%. This is not enough to build herd immunity.
Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself and your children from vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. All vaccines in Ukraine meet international standards. I appeal to parents: protect your children's health by vaccinating them according to the vaccination schedule