Ukraine proposes to expand defense cooperation with Romania – Zelenskyy

Ukraine proposes to deepen defense cooperation with Romania and other European countries, particularly in the field of countering drone threats. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, as reported by UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, new security challenges, particularly the war in the Middle East, confirm the need for joint action between states.

"Now, especially after the start of a new war in the Middle East, it is quite obvious that real protection for any nation is precisely joint action," the President emphasized.

He noted that international partners are already approaching Ukraine with requests to share its defense experience.

"The United States of America and more than ten other European and Middle Eastern states have already approached Ukraine for us to support their defense capabilities. Our teams are working together, including already in Middle Eastern countries," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in countering Russian aggression.

"In our region, throughout Europe, there needs to be more cooperation and more implementation of our experience, which we have gained by defending our lives and our state," he added.

Separately, Zelenskyy noted Romania's assistance in protecting the Ukrainian sky.

"Romania, along with other European countries and America, helped us with sky protection. We are grateful for this," the president emphasized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nicușor Dan signed an agreement to strengthen security and cooperation. The document officially enshrines the overcoming of historical distrust between the countries.