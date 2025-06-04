$41.640.02
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4416 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12810 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16581 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19596 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17458 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19961 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29998 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35564 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36665 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89898 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Ukraine proposes a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders, which may start as early as tomorrow - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

The Russian delegation stated that it has no authority regarding a ceasefire. Ukraine has proposed a temporary truce until the meeting of leaders in Istanbul, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

Ukraine proposes a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders, which may start as early as tomorrow - Zelensky

The Russian delegation stated that it does not have the authority to make decisions on a ceasefire, shifting responsibility to the level of leaders. In response, Ukraine proposed a temporary truce until a meeting of heads of state, which could take place any day "even from tomorrow" - in Istanbul, the Vatican or Switzerland. Kyiv believes that even a few days of silence will give a chance for de-escalation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The Russians are not ready for a ceasefire, at least that level of delegation is not ready to decide this, and they believe that this is a matter for the leaders. They themselves told us about it: the issue of a ceasefire is at a different level. My proposal, we offer the Russians, and I think that our partners can support us, a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders. A meeting at the choice of the Russians - Istanbul, the Vatican, Switzerland, all this is there. We propose a meeting from Monday on any day 

- the President said.

He added that a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders is possible, because in the absence of any agreements during the meeting, the fire can simply be resumed.

We will meet. If there is no understanding, no desire for de-escalation, no desire and views on how to end it, then the ceasefire will end on this day. Unilateral - on the part of the Russians, please. If we see that we can continue the dialogue and are ready for appropriate de-escalation steps, then we continue the ceasefire regime with American monitoring and American guarantees of mediation

 - he explained his position.

He added that if the Russians are not ready for a long ceasefire, then the meeting should be held even sooner.

If the Russians do not want a long ceasefire, then our meeting can be starting from tomorrow on any day. So there will be a ceasefire for a day, two, three, they wanted something there for Easter, for May 9. This is my personal proposal. All parties will benefit from this if they want to end the war 

- he summed up.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
