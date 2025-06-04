Ukraine proposes a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders, which may start as early as tomorrow - Zelensky

The Russian delegation stated that it does not have the authority to make decisions on a ceasefire, shifting responsibility to the level of leaders. In response, Ukraine proposed a temporary truce until a meeting of heads of state, which could take place any day "even from tomorrow" - in Istanbul, the Vatican or Switzerland. Kyiv believes that even a few days of silence will give a chance for de-escalation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The Russians are not ready for a ceasefire, at least that level of delegation is not ready to decide this, and they believe that this is a matter for the leaders. They themselves told us about it: the issue of a ceasefire is at a different level. My proposal, we offer the Russians, and I think that our partners can support us, a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders. A meeting at the choice of the Russians - Istanbul, the Vatican, Switzerland, all this is there. We propose a meeting from Monday on any day - the President said.

He added that a ceasefire before the meeting of leaders is possible, because in the absence of any agreements during the meeting, the fire can simply be resumed.

We will meet. If there is no understanding, no desire for de-escalation, no desire and views on how to end it, then the ceasefire will end on this day. Unilateral - on the part of the Russians, please. If we see that we can continue the dialogue and are ready for appropriate de-escalation steps, then we continue the ceasefire regime with American monitoring and American guarantees of mediation - he explained his position.

He added that if the Russians are not ready for a long ceasefire, then the meeting should be held even sooner.

If the Russians do not want a long ceasefire, then our meeting can be starting from tomorrow on any day. So there will be a ceasefire for a day, two, three, they wanted something there for Easter, for May 9. This is my personal proposal. All parties will benefit from this if they want to end the war - he summed up.

Moscow is playing thimbles: Zelensky called the Russian memorandum an ultimatum and revealed the essence of the Kremlin's policy