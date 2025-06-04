Moscow is playing thimbles: Zelensky called the Russian memorandum an ultimatum and revealed the essence of the Kremlin's policy

the russian document, presented as a "memorandum", is actually an ultimatum. moscow deliberately did not hand over the document, avoiding publicity, because it understood that its demands had nothing to do with diplomacy and would not be taken seriously. this was stated by the president of ukraine volodymyr zelenskyi during a briefing, reports unn.

details

this is not a memorandum of understanding. at least a memorandum of understanding should involve two parties, not just one party that demands something. therefore, it cannot be called a memorandum. it is still an ultimatum from the russian side to us - he noted.

the president stressed that the russians understood that no one would take their ultimatum seriously.

in my personal opinion, they did not give it to us because they understood that it would become public, and ukraine would have every right not to come to this meeting. not because we don't want to, but because it is clear that there will be no content to the meeting. that's why they did everything like that. thimbleriggers - that's who they are. this is definitely not about a higher level of diplomacy or about people who want de-escalation and an end to the war - he summarised.

Zelensky: return of the bodies of the fallen will take place after the exchange of prisoners