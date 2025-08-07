Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the denunciation of an agreement within the CIS, which concerns the mutual crediting of the work experience of prosecutor's office employees between the participating states. This is another step towards the final break with post-Soviet cooperation mechanisms. This is reported by UNN, referring to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Ukraine continues to systematically withdraw from agreements concluded within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This time, it concerns the Agreement on Mutual Crediting of General Work Experience and Length of Service in the Prosecutor's Offices of CIS Member Countries, signed back in 1998 in Moscow.

The relevant draft law was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada. The document is registered under number 0333, and its initiator was the Cabinet of Ministers itself.

If adopted, Ukraine will officially cease its participation in the legal mechanism that allowed the crediting of work experience of prosecutorial employees between CIS countries – a mechanism that was relevant for the period of close integration of post-Soviet states, but has become a rudiment in the current geopolitical realities.

Withdrawal from this agreement is a logical continuation of Ukraine's policy of distancing itself from organizations and treaties related to Russia's influence. Earlier, Ukraine had already withdrawn from dozens of similar documents, particularly in the fields of economy, justice, culture, and defense.

Recall

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the termination of three agreements and one convention in Ukraine's relations with Russia and the CIS. The Cabinet of Ministers registered the relevant draft laws.