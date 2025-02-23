Ukraine plans to extend the deadline for rebooking employees until March 31: what is known

The deadline for re-booking employees subject to military service, which expires on February 28, is to be extended. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during a speech at the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, a correspondent of UNNreports.

The booking continues. It is working. As for the fact that if companies do not have time to update their criticality by the end of February, we are currently discussing it and we may be able to extend this procedure for a couple of weeks - said Svyrydenko.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the information.

“Due to the fact that the state registers were under attack and there was no access for more than 20 days, we have already agreed in principle that we will extend this opportunity for one month until March 31,” Shmyhal said.

