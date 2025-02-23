ukenru
Ukraine plans to extend the deadline for rebooking employees until March 31: what is known

Ukraine plans to extend the deadline for rebooking employees until March 31: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102361 views

The government plans to extend the deadline for re-booking of employees liable for military service until March 31, 2024. The decision is due to the inaccessibility of state registers for more than 20 days due to cyberattacks.

The deadline for re-booking employees subject to military service, which expires on February 28, is to be extended. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during a speech at the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, a correspondent of UNNreports.

The booking continues. It is working. As for the fact that if companies do not have time to update their criticality by the end of February, we are currently discussing it and we may be able to extend this procedure for a couple of weeks

- said Svyrydenko.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal  confirmed the information.

“Due to the fact that the state registers were under attack and there was no access for more than 20 days, we have already agreed in principle that we will extend this opportunity for one month until March 31,” Shmyhal said. 

Reservation in Ukraine: which enterprises are critical and who can get a deferral from mobilization06.02.25, 17:28 • 141176 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising