Ukraine opposed participation of RF in the Venice Biennale - joint statement by the MFA and the Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls not to allow Russia to use the art platform for propaganda. The aggression has already destroyed 1707 monuments and claimed the lives of 346 Ukrainian artists.

Ukraine opposed participation of RF in the Venice Biennale - joint statement by the MFA and the Ministry of Economy

Ukraine has called for Russia to be barred from participating in the Venice Biennale. A joint statement to this effect was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna. The text of the joint statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The statement notes that the Venice Biennale is one of the most authoritative art platforms in the world, which cannot become a platform for whitewashing war crimes that Russia commits daily against the Ukrainian people and our cultural heritage.

Since 2014, Russia has been systematically destroying cultural heritage sites in Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the provisions of the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict of 1954. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been waging a systemic war against Ukrainian culture, identity, and historical memory. Since 2022, Russia's war has claimed the lives of 346 artists and 132 Ukrainian and foreign media workers. Russia has destroyed or damaged 1,707 cultural heritage sites and 2,503 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine, of which 558 have been completely destroyed. Russian occupiers have illegally exported at least 35,482 museum objects, and more than 2.1 million units are stored in temporarily occupied territories and are under threat of destruction or illegal displacement. Direct damage to Ukraine's cultural sector already exceeds $4.2 billion, and total losses to the industry are estimated at more than $31 billion.

- the statement says.

The statement also notes that Russia uses culture as a tool of political influence. In particular, the director of the Hermitage, Mikhail Piotrovsky, called Russian cultural projects abroad a "special operation."

Preventing Russia from participating in international cultural platforms is critically important for preserving their neutrality, avoiding politicization, and protecting the sphere of culture from state war propaganda.

- the statement says.

In addition, it is noted that adherence to the values of freedom, human dignity, and international law "must be decisive for the global artistic community, as well as solidarity with the Ukrainian people, whose culture they are trying to destroy."

Recall

In the spring of 2026, Ukraine will host music concerts, festivals, gastronomic and art events. Performances by leading artists, a beer festival, Lutsk Food Fest, and exhibitions in Kyiv are planned.

Alla Kiosak

