Ukraine needs full-fledged military justice - Deputy Prosecutor General

Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko participated in a military law forum. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

The event took place on September 10: Leshchenko drew attention to the need for a comprehensive restoration of the military justice system in Ukraine. He stated that since 2014, despite Russian aggression, Ukraine has lacked a full-fledged vertical of military justice.

This complicates the recording and investigation of war crimes. In this context, it is important to bring Ukrainian legislation in line with international standards, particularly regarding the qualification of war crimes, Leshchenko noted.

He believes that only a comprehensive approach will ensure an appropriate level of military discipline, effective provision, and protection of the rights of servicemen.

