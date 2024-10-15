Ukraine needs at least 34 billion dollars for demining of territories - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Economy of Ukraine said that $34 billion is needed to survey and demine the territories. The government is working to reduce the cost of the process and introduce innovative approaches to financing, including the issuance of thematic bonds.
Details
The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that the most promising innovative tools for financing mine action in Ukraine are the issuance of thematic bonds tied to sustainable development.
Our partners estimate that $34 billion is needed to survey and demine Ukrainian territory. This is a significant figure. The government is working to reduce the cost of land clearance, in particular by introducing a demining market, using the latest technologies and domestic demining equipment. Innovative approaches to financing, which we are striving to implement together with our partners, should ensure sustainable financing of the work
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.
