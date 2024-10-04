ukenru
11:19 PM • 35820 views

08:24 PM • 100276 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162045 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135185 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141535 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138286 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179731 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111983 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170755 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Kyiv region engages Swiss company for demining of territories

Kyiv region engages Swiss company for demining of territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14448 views

Kyiv RMA has signed a memorandum with Global Clearance Solutions UK for humanitarian demining. The company will provide a wide range of mine action assistance, including survey and clearance of territories.

Kyiv region will engage a Swiss company in humanitarian  demining. The relevant memorandum was signed today by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and Dmytro Salimonov, CEO of Global Clearance Solutions Ukraine. This is a Swiss company with engineering and production facilities in Germany and regional offices around the world, and has been operating in Ukraine since 2022, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv RMA.

"After the hostilities, a lot of explosive devices remained in the de-occupied territories of Kyiv region. And there are great risks for the civilian population. The SES specialists continue demining operations, but the forces of Ukrainian specialists and budget funds are not enough. That is why we engage certified operators and receive funding from international partners to ensure that demining does not last for many years. Another important issue is the proper amount of professional equipment," Ruslan Kravchenko said

All mine action activities will be implemented in close coordination with the National Mine Action Authority. 

"Global Clearance Solutions UK provides a wide range of mine action assistance: project management, consulting, survey and clearance, capacity building, and training. The company is already actively cooperating with the SES, the National Police, the Ministry of Defense, etc. 

"In total, CRSA has already cooperated with 7 mine action operators who have the appropriate certificates. We strive to create a safe environment for all residents of Kyiv region and provide opportunities for the development of the region. Many lands are currently unusable due to explosive hazards," added Ruslan Kravchenko. 

