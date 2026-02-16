Ukraine national team player Zinchenko out for the rest of the season due to knee injury

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
02:18 PM • 2676 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 12208 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 14306 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 32317 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 22323 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 27456 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34013 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36671 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75071 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 49144 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
74%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 26562 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 24285 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 21970 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10805 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 14740 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 7330 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 12209 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 32319 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75071 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 124916 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Switzerland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10892 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 24791 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 28654 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 36550 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 34711 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Kh-101

Ukraine national team player Zinchenko out for the rest of the season due to knee injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Ajax midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko sustained a knee injury in the match against Sittard. He requires surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation, which rules him out for the current season.

Ukraine national team player Zinchenko out for the rest of the season due to knee injury

Ukraine national team and Amsterdam "Ajax" midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury he sustained in a Dutch championship match against "Sittard". This was reported by the press service of "Ajax", according to UNN

Oleksandr Zinchenko is out of the game for a long period. The defender sustained a knee injury last weekend at the beginning of the home match against "Fortuna Sittard" at the "Johan Cruyff Arena". 

- the club's statement reads. 

The club added that an examination at the hospital showed that surgery was necessary. 

It will take place in the near future. After that, the 29-year-old Ukrainian national team player will face a long period of rehabilitation, which means he will not play again this season. 

- noted in "Ajax".

The Ukrainian Association of Football wished Oleksandr a speedy and full recovery. 

Addition

Zinchenko moved in the winter offseason from London "Arsenal" to Amsterdam "Ajax" for $1.5 million. In February, the Ukrainian national team footballer debuted for "Ajax", coming on as a substitute for Owen Wijndal for the final 15 minutes against "AZ". 

On Saturday, February 14, Zinchenko started for "Ajax" in the home game against "Sittard", but already in the 3rd minute of the match he sustained a knee injury caused by the opposing team's forward Dimitrios Limnios. Zinchenko was substituted in the 6th minute, and his team won 4:1. 

Official: Oleksandr Zinchenko becomes a player for Amsterdam's Ajax01.02.26, 23:31 • 5007 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Netherlands