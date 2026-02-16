Ukraine national team player Zinchenko out for the rest of the season due to knee injury
Kyiv • UNN
Ajax midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko sustained a knee injury in the match against Sittard. He requires surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation, which rules him out for the current season.
Ukraine national team and Amsterdam "Ajax" midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury he sustained in a Dutch championship match against "Sittard". This was reported by the press service of "Ajax", according to UNN.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is out of the game for a long period. The defender sustained a knee injury last weekend at the beginning of the home match against "Fortuna Sittard" at the "Johan Cruyff Arena".
The club added that an examination at the hospital showed that surgery was necessary.
It will take place in the near future. After that, the 29-year-old Ukrainian national team player will face a long period of rehabilitation, which means he will not play again this season.
The Ukrainian Association of Football wished Oleksandr a speedy and full recovery.
Addition
Zinchenko moved in the winter offseason from London "Arsenal" to Amsterdam "Ajax" for $1.5 million. In February, the Ukrainian national team footballer debuted for "Ajax", coming on as a substitute for Owen Wijndal for the final 15 minutes against "AZ".
On Saturday, February 14, Zinchenko started for "Ajax" in the home game against "Sittard", but already in the 3rd minute of the match he sustained a knee injury caused by the opposing team's forward Dimitrios Limnios. Zinchenko was substituted in the 6th minute, and his team won 4:1.
Official: Oleksandr Zinchenko becomes a player for Amsterdam's Ajax01.02.26, 23:31 • 5007 views