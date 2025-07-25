Ukraine must be able to use at least 1,000 interceptors per day: Zelenskyy announced the task for drone manufacturers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke today with manufacturers of interceptor drones and outlined the main task - Ukraine's ability to deploy at least 1,000 interceptors per day at a specified time, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy reported that he visited a drone manufacturing enterprise today, "thanked the team, saw how protection for our cities and villages, for our people, is produced." According to him, Ukraine knows how to make cool things and maintains technological leadership in life protection.

Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - Zelenskyy

The task for manufacturers is clear – it is Ukraine's ability to deploy at least 1,000 interceptors per day at a specified time. Government officials ensure contracting, and we also constantly work with partners to avoid a funding deficit. - Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy ordered to prepare a $10-30 billion contract for the sale of Ukrainian drones to the USA