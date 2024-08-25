The head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, has suggested that Ukraine may introduce stricter regulation of Telegram after the detention of the messenger's owner, Pavel Durov, UNN reports.

Yurchyshyn noted that "the owner of the Durov Group is being detained on suspicion of facilitating fraud," "Russia is throwing all its efforts to release him (we are here now...)," "Durov, in order not to be extradited to Russia, is cooperating with the investigation.

"The whole world is implementing stricter regulation of TH. We can and should do it much earlier. Because we are at the forefront. Nothing will stop the decision, even if the time has come as early as 2022," the Committee Chairman summarized.

The value of Durov's cryptocurrency fell after his arrest in France

Recall

On August 24, the founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. The businessman was detained around 8 p.m. (21:00 Kyiv time) when he was getting off his private jet on the runway of Le Bourget airport. The Telegram founder was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman. It is noted that Durov arrived directly from Azerbaijan. A search warrant was issued for him. TF-1 reported that Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.