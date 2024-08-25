The value of Durov's cryptocurrency fell after his arrest in France

The Toncoin cryptocurrency has been falling by more than 15% amid the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. This is evidenced by Binance data, UNN reports .

Details

Cryptocurrency payments are made on Telegram. According to Binance, TON dropped 11.01% to $6.04. At 00:08, the cryptocurrency fell by 15.61% to $5.78. By 00:25 Moscow time, TON slowed down and was at $5.9 (-12.2%).

On August 24, the founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. The businessman was detained at around 20:00 (21:00 Kyiv time) when he was getting off his private jet on the runway of Le Bourget airport. The Telegram founder was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman. It is noted that Durov arrived in France from Azerbaijan.

The main claim of the French authorities to Telegram and Durov is encrypted messages on the messenger. Durov may face charges including terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering. French media reported that Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.

