Tucker Carlson issued a statement after the arrest of Pavel Durov in France

American journalist Tucker Carlson commented on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. He called it a warning to the owners who refuse to censor the truth on the orders of the authorities.

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is a warning to any owner who refuses to censor the truth under orders and intelligence services. This was written by American journalist Tucker Carlson on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The journalist called for the release of Telegram's founder.

“It wasn't Putin who arrested him because he gave the public freedom of speech. It was a Western country, an ally of the Biden administration and an active member of NATO, that locked him up,” Carlson added.

On April 17, Carlson published an interview with Durov. Their meeting took place in Durov's office in  Dubai. During the interview, the businessman said that he did not believe in the security of platforms developed in the  United States. Carlson noted that in the United States, espionage is justified by security. The co-founder of Telegram also said that the FBI and other American security services are paying too much attention to him.

Recall

On August 24, the founder of the social network Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. The businessman was detained around 8 p.m. (21:00 Kyiv time) when he was getting off his private jet on the runway of Le Bourget airport. The Telegram founder was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman. It is noted that Durov arrived directly from  Azerbaijan. A search warrant was issued for him. TF-1 reported that Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesNews from social networksMultimedia

