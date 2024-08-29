ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine managed to return 14 more children from the occupied territories - Lubinets

Ukraine managed to return 14 more children from the occupied territories - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22122 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reported the return of 14 children with their families from the occupied territories. The families faced threats and harassment from the occupiers, but were able to leave thanks to the help of the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine has managed to return 14 children with their families from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"Bring Kids Back UA is in action: we have managed to return 14 more children to their native land. Thanks to the assistance and hard work of our team, we managed to return several families from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine," Lubinets said.

He said that one of the families, who did not accept the new "disorder" of the Russian authorities, tried to leave the TOT on their own several times, but was returned without explanation, accompanied by threats. Another family was hiding from the Russians because of their pro-Ukrainian position.

"During the conversation with the staff of our Office, people told us that they were afraid to go out, could not find a job without a 'Russian' passport, received threats of property confiscation and deprivation of parental rights, had no choice in schools, and were subjected to unreasonable searches of their homes. Ukrainian books found were burned and valuable property was confiscated. The "new" government did not limit itself to anything. Therefore, we made the right decision to leave the TOT, thus making a reasonable choice in favor of security, freedom and a decent future that reflects the strength and indomitability of the Ukrainian people," Lubinets added.

The Ombudsman assured that the state, together with public and charitable organizations, will provide everything necessary to ensure a stable environment for the growth of young Ukrainians.

Recall

Five more families have been returned to government-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

