Ukraine is supplied with fuel: no shortage is expected

Ukraine's fuel market remains stable and ready for a possible increase in demand due to power outages. According to fuel market expert, director of "A-95 Consulting Group" Serhiy Kuyun, the fuel supply system is well diversified. He announced this on the air of one of the TV channels, writes UNN.

Kuyun noted that the supply system is "very diversified," and even with increased consumption due to power outages, there is a reserve capacity.

The market is working very well, we have a very diversified supply system. I don't see any problems with fuel right now. In addition, the season of active fuel consumption has ended. Accordingly, we will have more opportunities... an additional reserve of capacity if fuel consumption now increases, for example, due to the active use of generators.