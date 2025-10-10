$41.400.09
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15508 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21767 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14805 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16800 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17295 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25349 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45139 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35692 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42268 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine is supplied with fuel: no shortage is expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

Ukraine's fuel market is stable and ready for increased demand due to power outages. Expert Serhiy Kuyun stated that the supply system is diversified and there is no fuel shortage.

Ukraine is supplied with fuel: no shortage is expected

Ukraine's fuel market remains stable and ready for a possible increase in demand due to power outages. According to fuel market expert, director of "A-95 Consulting Group" Serhiy Kuyun, the fuel supply system is well diversified. He announced this on the air of one of the TV channels, writes UNN.

Details

Kuyun noted that the supply system is "very diversified," and even with increased consumption due to power outages, there is a reserve capacity.

The market is working very well, we have a very diversified supply system. I don't see any problems with fuel right now. In addition, the season of active fuel consumption has ended. Accordingly, we will have more opportunities... an additional reserve of capacity if fuel consumption now increases, for example, due to the active use of generators.

- he said.

When asked if a fuel shortage is predicted, Kuyun replied: 

No, it is not predicted.

May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn05.09.25, 11:19 • 39912 views

Alona Utkina

Economy
Electricity
Ukraine