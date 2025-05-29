Ukraine is still waiting for a ceasefire memorandum from the Russians, but instead receives missiles - Foreign Ministry spokesman

Ukraine has not yet received from Russia their version of the memorandum on the ceasefire. The Russian side constantly changed the terms of its transfer and eventually stated that it would transfer the document only during the meeting, which does not allow Ukraine to prepare for the negotiation process. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the spokesman, Ukraine has not yet received the Russian version of the memorandum on the ceasefire. The reason is that the Russians themselves have not decided when they will provide this document for review.

The Russians promised that they would send such a document after the meeting in Istanbul, then they say that they will send it after the exchange of prisoners of war, this also did not happen, and now they say that they are proposing a meeting and they will present the document at the meeting. Our position is very simple, we must see this document - Tykhyi emphasized.

He explained that in order to prepare for a meeting that will be productive, the Ukrainian delegation must see the content of the Russian document and the proposals of the Russian Federation.

If the Russians have nothing to hide, if it is a document that works, then there should be no problem sharing this document with us. This would allow us to prepare for a meeting of delegations so that it is meaningful and leads to a result, and not just a meeting for the sake of a meeting. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for this document, which we still do not have - the spokesman emphasized.

Instead, Tykhyi emphasizes, the Russians continue to attack Ukraine with missiles. Moreover, they seem to be doing it even more vigorously than before the start of the negotiation process.

I can even give you statistics. From May 16 to May 29, that is, today, Russia launched about 120 missiles at Ukraine. More than 1,500 Shahed combat drones on Ukrainian cities and communities and more than 2,500 guided aerial bombs. So while they were preparing their memorandums and proposals for 13 days, or I don't know how long it took them, they simultaneously launched missiles, drones and bombs into Ukraine - the spokesman noted.

According to him, it is quite obvious that these actions do not look like the actions of a country that really wants to end the war. On the contrary, Russia is hindering the peace process in every possible way, "delaying and refusing to agree to a complete unconditional ceasefire."

Ukraine is ready for all this. We are the country that is most interested in achieving peace. We want to add that this is what the Americans and Europeans were talking about: let's stop the killings now and conduct a meaningful peace process. I think that for anyone in the world it is absolutely logical to stop the killings first, the weapons must first fall silent, and then diplomats will be able to find a solution - the spokesman summed up.

Let us remind you

the Russian side does not intend to transfer its version of the memorandum on the peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine to third countries, because it did not agree on the participation of a third party, in particular the United States, in this process.