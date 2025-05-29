Ukraine is still waiting for a ceasefire memorandum from the Russians, but instead receives missiles - Foreign Ministry spokesman

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27404 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40627 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65259 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58741 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106586 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80754 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112193 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108393 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113357 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 68724 views

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 10967 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 60549 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 26288 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

09:56 AM • 13003 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 27404 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106586 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 165616 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 242608 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 253224 views
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 61227 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 69381 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 95377 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 154610 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 92344 views
Actual

Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Ukraine is still waiting for a ceasefire memorandum from the Russians, but instead receives missiles - Foreign Ministry spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Ukraine has not yet received a ceasefire memorandum from Russia, which is necessary to prepare for negotiations. Instead, Russia has launched over 120 missiles, 1,500 drones and 2,500 bombs.

Ukraine is still waiting for a ceasefire memorandum from the Russians, but instead receives missiles - Foreign Ministry spokesman

Ukraine has not yet received from Russia their version of the memorandum on the ceasefire. The Russian side constantly changed the terms of its transfer and eventually stated that it would transfer the document only during the meeting, which does not allow Ukraine to prepare for the negotiation process. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the spokesman, Ukraine has not yet received the Russian version of the memorandum on the ceasefire. The reason is that the Russians themselves have not decided when they will provide this document for review.

The Russians promised that they would send such a document after the meeting in Istanbul, then they say that they will send it after the exchange of prisoners of war, this also did not happen, and now they say that they are proposing a meeting and they will present the document at the meeting. Our position is very simple, we must see this document

- Tykhyi emphasized.

He explained that in order to prepare for a meeting that will be productive, the Ukrainian delegation must see the content of the Russian document and the proposals of the Russian Federation.

If the Russians have nothing to hide, if it is a document that works, then there should be no problem sharing this document with us. This would allow us to prepare for a meeting of delegations so that it is meaningful and leads to a result, and not just a meeting for the sake of a meeting. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for this document, which we still do not have

- the spokesman emphasized.

Instead, Tykhyi emphasizes, the Russians continue to attack Ukraine with missiles. Moreover, they seem to be doing it even more vigorously than before the start of the negotiation process.

I can even give you statistics. From May 16 to May 29, that is, today, Russia launched about 120 missiles at Ukraine. More than 1,500 Shahed combat drones on Ukrainian cities and communities and more than 2,500 guided aerial bombs. So while they were preparing their memorandums and proposals for 13 days, or I don't know how long it took them, they simultaneously launched missiles, drones and bombs into Ukraine

- the spokesman noted.

According to him, it is quite obvious that these actions do not look like the actions of a country that really wants to end the war. On the contrary, Russia is hindering the peace process in every possible way, "delaying and refusing to agree to a complete unconditional ceasefire."

Ukraine is ready for all this. We are the country that is most interested in achieving peace. We want to add that this is what the Americans and Europeans were talking about: let's stop the killings now and conduct a meaningful peace process. I think that for anyone in the world it is absolutely logical to stop the killings first, the weapons must first fall silent, and then diplomats will be able to find a solution

- the spokesman summed up.

Let us remind you

the Russian side does not intend to transfer its version of the memorandum on the peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine to third countries, because it did not agree on the participation of a third party, in particular the United States, in this process.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Shahed-136
United States
Ukraine
