Ukraine is ready to discuss elections if the US raises this issue - Markarova

Ukraine cannot hold elections while the war is ongoing, as this makes it impossible for citizens to have full access to voting and participation. But if US President Donald Trump's team initiates this issue, Kyiv is ready to discuss it. Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said this in an interview with Suspilne, reports UNN.

When this issue was discussed theoretically, in 2023-24, our position was that for this to happen, the fighting must end. During the war, we will not be able to provide full access to voting and candidacy - Markarova said.

Former US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that if a ceasefire is reached in the coming months, Washington expects Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian Constitution and laws do not allow for elections during martial law.

At the same time, he suggested that after the end of active hostilities, the Verkhovna Rada could decide to lift martial law and set a date for elections.

Previously

Trump said that his administration has scheduled a series of meetings and talks. In particular, with Ukraine, Russia, and "various parties."