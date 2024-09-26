Ukraine is preparing to increase electricity prices for businesses

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) wants to increase the price caps on the day-ahead and intraday markets. The regulator wants to set the price at UAH 6900/MWh from 7 am to 5 pm, and not as it is now from 7 am to 11 pm. This is stated in the draft resolution of the NEURC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the draft resolution, the NEURC plans to revise and set the following price caps on the day-ahead and intraday markets:

from 00:00 to 07:00 - 5600 UAH/MWh;

from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - 6900 UAH/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 - 9000 UAH/MWh;

the minimum price ceiling is 10 UAH/MWh;

However, it is worth noting that the NEURC's resolution of May 20, effective as of May 31, set the following price caps on the day-ahead and intraday markets:

from 00:00 to 07:00, from 11:00 to 17:00 - UAH 5,600.00/MWh;

from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - UAH 6,900.00/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 - UAH 9,000.00/MWh;

the minimum price ceiling is 10.00 UAH/MWh;

That is, the NEURC proposes to set the price of electricity at UAH 6900/MWh between 07:00 and 17:00 and 23:00 and 24:00, instead of from 7 to 11:00.

In a balancing market:

from 00:00 to 07:00 - 6600 UAH/MWh;

from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - 8250 UAH/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 - 10,000 UAH/MWh;

the minimum price ceiling is 0.01 UAH/MWh.

According to the resolution mentioned above, there are no plans to change prices at the balancing level. They will remain at the same level as they are now.

"The grounds for reviewing the price caps are the presence of significant price fluctuations on the DAM, the IDM and/or the balancing market after receiving the said information from the market operator and/or the settlement administrator. In order to balance the power system and avoid disconnection of consumers, it is necessary to attract electricity imports, which in turn requires bringing prices in the electricity markets of Ukraine in line with the market prices and will allow using commercial import opportunities and avoiding price fluctuations in Ukraine in relation to importing countries," the draft resolution says.

Recall

The NEURC has changed the procedure for setting the price of electricity for consumers of the supplier of last resort (SoLR). From October 1 to December 31, 2024, the price will be calculated with a coefficient of 1.5 instead of 1.25.