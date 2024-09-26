Ukraine is preparing to increase electricity prices for businesses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101091 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107895 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141607 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145340 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112146 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115219 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115219 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 70069 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70069 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76498 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 44518 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44518 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 35976 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185592 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191911 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191911 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143827 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143827 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148207 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139524 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139524 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156297 views
Ukraine is preparing to increase electricity prices for businesses

Ukraine is preparing to increase electricity prices for businesses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25063 views

The NEURC proposes to set the price at UAH 6900/MWh from 7:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 on the day-ahead market. The changes are aimed at balancing the power system and attracting electricity imports.

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) wants to increase the price caps on the day-ahead and intraday markets. The regulator wants to set the price at UAH 6900/MWh from 7 am to 5 pm, and not as it is now from 7 am to 11 pm. This is stated in the draft resolution of the NEURC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the draft resolution, the NEURC plans to revise and set the following price caps on the day-ahead and intraday markets:

from 00:00 to 07:00 - 5600 UAH/MWh;

from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - 6900 UAH/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 - 9000 UAH/MWh;

the minimum price ceiling is 10 UAH/MWh;

However, it is worth noting that the NEURC's resolution of May 20, effective as of May 31, set the following price caps on the day-ahead and intraday markets:

from 00:00 to 07:00, from 11:00 to 17:00 - UAH 5,600.00/MWh;

from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - UAH 6,900.00/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 - UAH 9,000.00/MWh;

the minimum price ceiling is 10.00 UAH/MWh;

That is, the NEURC proposes to set the price of electricity at UAH 6900/MWh between 07:00 and 17:00 and 23:00 and 24:00, instead of from 7 to 11:00.

In a balancing market:

from 00:00 to 07:00 - 6600 UAH/MWh;

from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - 8250 UAH/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 - 10,000 UAH/MWh;

the minimum price ceiling is 0.01 UAH/MWh.

According to the resolution mentioned above, there are no plans to change prices at the balancing level. They will remain at the same level as they are now.

"The grounds for reviewing the price caps are the presence of significant price fluctuations on the DAM, the IDM and/or the balancing market after receiving the said information from the market operator and/or the settlement administrator. In order to balance the power system and avoid disconnection of consumers, it is necessary to attract electricity imports, which in turn requires bringing prices in the electricity markets of Ukraine in line with the market prices and will allow using commercial import opportunities and avoiding price fluctuations in Ukraine in relation to importing countries," the draft resolution says.

Recall

The NEURC has changed the procedure for setting the price of electricity for consumers of the supplier of last resort (SoLR). From October 1 to December 31, 2024, the price will be calculated with a coefficient of 1.5 instead of 1.25.

