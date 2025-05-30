Ukraine is preparing for the heating season: a headquarters has been created and gas reserves have been increased
Kyiv • UNN
Gas volumes in storage facilities are 40% higher than last year. The government has created a headquarters under the leadership of Oleksiy Kuleba to coordinate preparations for the heating season and the restoration of the energy system.
Ukraine is preparing for winter, the volume of gas injected into gas storage facilities in May exceeded last year's figures by 40%, and today the government created a headquarters for preparing for the heating season. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 30, UNN writes.
Today we have formed a headquarters for preparing for the heating season in order to guarantee people light and heat next winter
Details
He noted that the headquarters, which will be headed by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, will have a number of tasks. Namely: it will coordinate the actions of central and local executive authorities, promote the creation of regional and city headquarters, promptly resolve problematic issues and monitor the preparation of housing and communal services facilities.
The volume of gas injected into gas storage facilities in May exceeded the volume for the same period last year by 40%. 130 MW of cogeneration plants and 250 MW of thermal capacity of block-modular boiler houses have already been put into operation. In general, in 2025 we plan to connect more than 900 MW of such capacities
The head of government also announced that the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already accumulated contributions of more than EUR 1.1 billion. This resource is expected to be used for the purchase of energy equipment for the restoration and modernization of energy infrastructure.
