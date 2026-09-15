Ukraine is preparing backup logistics routes in frontline regions — Zelenskyy after a meeting of the Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a meeting of the Staff, they conducted a detailed analysis of the needs of Ukrzaliznytsia, the network of filling stations, and designated critical enterprises that are particularly significant targets for Russian strikes, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide additional resources for logistics needs. They discussed the challenges and possible joint steps with partners to ensure logistics security in border areas with EU countries and Moldova.

There was also a report on Ukrzaliznytsia’s capacity to carry out rolling stock repairs and on the supply of equipment: it is important that partners’ support for UZ be maintained and that state-owned banks also support UZ. The Government of Ukraine is preparing decisions on backup logistics routes in frontline regions, and algorithms for combining rail and bus routes have been calculated. Tasks were also updated to protect designated critical infrastructure facilities—the details are not public. I am grateful to Ihor Klymenko for the thorough organization of the Staff’s work. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy announced the reformatting of the work of mobile fire groups and air defense lines