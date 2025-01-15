Ukraine is on alert due to threat of missile attack

On the morning of January 15, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. It was caused by a possible missile attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Missile danger in areas where air alert has been declared! - the statement said.

The alarm began to spread across the country at 05:45.

Recall

A few hours earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya air base in the Murmansk region of Russia . These planes can carry cruise missiles to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.