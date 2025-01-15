Ukraine is on alert due to threat of missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of January 15, an air alert was declared in the regions of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Before that, a group of Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Russian Olenya air base.
On the morning of January 15, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. It was caused by a possible missile attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Missile danger in areas where air alert has been declared!
The alarm began to spread across the country at 05:45.
Recall
A few hours earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya air base in the Murmansk region of Russia . These planes can carry cruise missiles to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.