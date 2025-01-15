Ukraine is on alert due to threat of missile attack

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132734 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119226 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127287 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161209 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108963 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104234 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113813 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117100 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 54314 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117689 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 43759 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 58132 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185133 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174558 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117689 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119548 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139340 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148750 views
Ukraine is on alert due to threat of missile attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126276 views

On the morning of January 15, an air alert was declared in the regions of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Before that, a group of Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Russian Olenya air base.

On the morning of January 15, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. It was caused by a possible missile attack on Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Missile danger in areas where air alert has been declared!

- the statement said.

The alarm began to spread across the country at 05:45.

Recall

A few hours earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya air base in the Murmansk region of Russia . These planes can carry cruise missiles to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

