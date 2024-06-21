ukenru
Ukraine is forced to impose entry restrictions for Israeli citizens - ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24062 views

Ukraine introduces entry restrictions for Israeli citizens, including pilgrims, in response to Israel's new requirement for Ukrainians to obtain ETA-IL permits to stay for up to 90 days, which effectively cancels the visa-free regime between the two countries.

Ukraine is forced to impose entry restrictions for Israeli citizens - ambassador

Ukraine is forced to impose entry restrictions for Israeli citizens, including pilgrims, in response to changes in the rules of entry of Ukrainian citizens to Israel. This is stated in the statement of the ambassador of Ukraine Yevhen Korneychuk, according to the embassy's Facebook page, reports UNN.

Starting from July 1, citizens of countries with a visa-free entry regime to Israel, including Ukraine, must apply for an ETA-IL permit to stay for up to 90 days. Ukraine and Israel have had close relations since the introduction of the visa-free policy in 2010 

- the statement says.

It is noted that Israel's recent actions, such as restricting Ukrainian refugees and denying entry to many Ukrainians, have worsened these relations. The latter requirement effectively terminates the visa-free regime.

In response, Ukraine will introduce similar pre-approval requirements for Israeli citizens, including pilgrims. The specifics of these electronic visas are being considered in Kiev. This mutual action will affect thousands of religious pilgrims who visit Ukraine every year. Ukraine remains open to dialogue with Israel to discuss and agree on these changes in travel policy in favor of both countries

 - added at the embassy.

recall

Ukraine and the European Commission have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for a year with the possibility of extending it until the end of 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
European Commission
Ukraine
Facebook
Poland
