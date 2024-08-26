Ukraine introduces emergency outage schedules

Emergency power outages are being introduced across Ukraine. A number of regions have already been affected, including Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy.

Emergency power outage schedules are being introduced across Ukraine. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in several regions. Among them: Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions.

